Chandigarh cops file chargesheet against five

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 4

The UT police have filed a chargesheet against five persons, including a woman, in the alleged GST scam over Rs 9 crore unearthed by the Excise and Taxation Department of the Chandigarh Administration in 2019.

The chargesheet has been filed against Anuradha, Vinay Kumar Jain, Ishwar Chand, Yashpal and Sushil Kumar Singla for the offences punishable under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 34 and 120B of the IPC.

An FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of Excise Taxation Officer UT Sanjeev Madan on August 26, 2019. As per the chargesheet, all accused hatched a conspiracy at Delhi in the office of one accused regarding opening of fake firms and bank accounts to carry out bogus business transactions, thereby claiming GST benefits and causing loss to the exchequer.

They opened a fake firm of scrap in the name of AK Trading company and prepared fake bills to avail GST refund (in the form of input credit) from the government. The fake rent agreement of principle place of business at Khuda Jassu was prepared in the name of one Anuradha, who was an employee of one accused.

The alleged scam was detected during the course of verification of a firm based at Khuda Jassu village by excise officials.

The Excise and Taxation Inspector submitted his report in February 2019 that there was no business activity from the business premises of the firm M/S AK Trading Co, which mentioned the address at plot number 160, Khuda Jassu, Chandigarh. As per pre-registration application applied on the GSTN portal, the main business of the firm was shown as supplying all kinds of scrap.

The report says during the period of registration, the accused made a transaction of payable taxable supplies of goods to the tune of Rs 21,68,92,963 and not deposited the due tax of Rs 9 crore in the government treasury.

During further verification, it was also detected that the rent agreement submitted at the time of obtaining registration was executed on June 8, 2018 between Veena Sharma as landlady and Anuradha as tenant. During investigation, it was found that Veena died on August 11, 2010, which clearly proved that the rent deed submitted for obtaining the GSTIN was fake and bogus. The Excise Department report says these persons intentionally generated bogus invoices of sales and received bogus invoices of purchases from the date of registration i.e. June 8, 2018.