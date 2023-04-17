Chandigarh Cops halt AAP’s protest march to CBI office over summons to Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

The city unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was stopped from marching to the CBI office in Sector 30 here today to express anguish against the summons issued by the agency to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The protest march, which started from the Sector 20 market, was stopped by the police away from the CBI office. Senior

Senior AAP leader Prem Garg, who led the protest, alleged, “The BJP is so scared of the popularity of Kejriwal and AAP that it was misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI to put our leaders in jail.”

“The Central government is hell-bent on eliminating the Opposition. Leaders of all Opposition parties are being implicated in false cases by agencies like the ED and CBI. However, if an Opposition leader joins the BJP, cases against him are withdrawn,” he alleged.

Councillor Suman Sharma said the BJP should give up its arrogance because every worker of AAP was with Kejriwal.

Party leader Sunny Aulakh alleged that the BJP government was troubling Kejriwal to hide Modi-Adani’s links because AAP leaders were constantly pressuring the BJP government at the Centre to get the Adani case investigated by a JPC.

Councillor Prem Lata said they would oppose the “dictatorship” of the BJP government from the MC House to the city roads.

City councillors detained during Delhi protest

Several city AAP councillors and workers participated in the protest in Delhi. Party leader Prem Garg said councillors Damanpreet Singh and Anju Katyal were detained by the Delhi Police and attempts were made to detain other councillors also. The duo was released later.