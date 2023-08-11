Chandigarh cops hold mock drill ahead of I-Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

Ahead of the Independence Day, the Operations Cell of the UT Police today conducted a mock drill at the Treasury Office in Sector 17.

As part of the drill, the police control room received a call about the presence of a bomb in the building, following which cops, a team of medical experts, a fire brigade and a civil defence unit were rushed to the spot. The building was evacuated and cordoned off. The police team subsequently conducted a thorough search, and the dummy bomb was found.