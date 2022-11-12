Chandigarh cops mark Raising Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

Chandigarh Police celebrated its Raising Day at the Police Lines, Sector 26, today. Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest, who and took the salute during the parade. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also graced the occasion.

The contingents of the Chandigarh Police, headed by the parade commander, Ram Gopal, DSP (CID), marched along with 14 parade platoons and the police band.

Parveer Ranjan, UT DGP, said the Chandigarh Police was always looking for the best ways to enhance its services for citizens and to provide a crime-free environment to them.

Purohit awarded four police officers with DGP Commendation Disc. The awardees were SP Ketan Bansal (golden disc), DSPs Ram Gopal and Jaswinder Singh (silver disc), and Sub Inspector Surinder Singh (bronze disc).

The pining ceremony for new promotes was also held, during which 27 police personnel were decorated.

