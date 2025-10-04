DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh cops nab two robbers within 5 hrs of crime

Chandigarh cops nab two robbers within 5 hrs of crime

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:14 AM Oct 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Police have arrested two robbers within five hours of a reported incident, recovering cash, identity documents and the two-wheeler used in the crime.

Advertisement

The case, registered at Sector 31 police station on the complaint of Lalit Kumar, an auto driver from Raipur Kalan, involved a robbery near Tribune Chowk on September 28. Kumar alleged that two youths riding a white Activa stopped him, one of them threatened him with a sharp object while the other forcibly snatched his purse containing Rs 700, his Aadhaar card and driving licence before fleeing.

Advertisement

Following an FIR registered on October 2, a team led by Inspector Rajiv Kumar, SHO, Sector 31, apprehended Ajay (24), a resident of Ram Darbar, and a 17-year-old juvenile within five hours the same day. The stolen documents, cash and the Activa were recovered, along with a sharp plastic fork used in the crime. Ajay, unemployed and a Class XII pass-out, has theft cases registered against him in 2021 and 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts