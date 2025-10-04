Chandigarh cops nab two robbers within 5 hrs of crime

The Chandigarh Police have arrested two robbers within five hours of a reported incident, recovering cash, identity documents and the two-wheeler used in the crime.

The case, registered at Sector 31 police station on the complaint of Lalit Kumar, an auto driver from Raipur Kalan, involved a robbery near Tribune Chowk on September 28. Kumar alleged that two youths riding a white Activa stopped him, one of them threatened him with a sharp object while the other forcibly snatched his purse containing Rs 700, his Aadhaar card and driving licence before fleeing.

Following an FIR registered on October 2, a team led by Inspector Rajiv Kumar, SHO, Sector 31, apprehended Ajay (24), a resident of Ram Darbar, and a 17-year-old juvenile within five hours the same day. The stolen documents, cash and the Activa were recovered, along with a sharp plastic fork used in the crime. Ajay, unemployed and a Class XII pass-out, has theft cases registered against him in 2021 and 2022.