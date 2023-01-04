Chandigarh cops scour parking lots for SUV

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

Looking for a headway in the Mani Majra carjacking incident on New Year’s Eve, the UT police have conducted searches in parking lots across tricity in the hope of finding the vehicle that may have been abandoned by the suspect. The car was robbed at gunpoint from a busy parking lot at the NAC Mani Majra market, where the couple had gone shopping.

A police official said their teams had visited parking lots in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali and Zirakpur to look for the vehicle. “We are investigating the case from various angles. There is a possibility the suspect may have abandoned the vehicle or parked it at a car park,” said the official.

Complainant Sammi Kumar Srivastava, a resident of Dhakoli, Zirakpur, and his wife Rubina had parked their red Brezza, bearing a Karnataka registration number, in the parking lot. As they were about to sit in the car after shopping around 8.45 pm, the suspect wielding a pistol sneaked up from behind and asked them to step aside. He then drove away in the SUV.