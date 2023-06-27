Chandigarh councillors to leave for Goa today to study waste plant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

Seventeen councillors and nine residents of Dadu Majra will leave for Goa tomorrow for assessing the waste processing plant there.

They will return on July 1. The residents who will go the coastal state include Om Parkash, Surinder Kumar, Gautam Mittal, Ravi Kumar, Deepak, Sunil Bodh, Lucky, Ajit and Salinder Kumar. Councillors of all parties, excluding AAP, are going.

The administration had suggested that the councillors should visit Goa, where a garbage processing plant has been set up under the guidance of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur. NEERI is also involved in the upcoming plant in Dadu Majra. The plan for the tour has been chalked out. Each year, the MC sets aside Rs 50 lakh for study tours.