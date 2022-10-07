Chandigarh councillors vexed as meeting with Adviser deferred 8th time

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, October 6

A meeting of the councillors of the Municipal Corporation (MC) from Ward 19 to 27 with the UT Adviser has been postponed for yet another time.

The meeting was scheduled to be held on October 10, but the UT Administration postponed it due to VVIP movement in the city. Now, it will be held on October 17.

The meeting was initially proposed to be held on June 30 and then on July 4, July 12, July 27, August 23, September 5, September 21 and October 10. The meeting has been deferred eighth time.

The councillors of nine wards, including six from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and three from Congress, expressed resentment over frequent postponement of the meeting wherein pending issues, if any, and action plans for projects to be initiated in their wards were to be discussed with them.

An AAP councillor said it was sad that the meeting had again been postponed, adding that many issues were to be discussed with the Adviser.

Expressing similar sentiments, a Congress councillor said they had been waiting for the meeting for the past three months and still there was no guarantee that the meeting would be held on the new date. A senior UT official said the entire machinery of the Administration was busy with the visit of President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries to the city on October 8.

Meetings of councillors were started with the UT Adviser in 2016 to take up their issues and try to resolve them on the spot.