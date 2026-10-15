Chandigarh court acquits all nine accused in 2011 Moga rioting case

A court in Chandigarh has acquitted all nine accused arrested in connection with the 2011 rioting case in Moga, Punjab. Two of the accused, Mohinder Pal Bittu and Pradeep Singh, were allegedly killed during the trial.

The acquitted accused include Sukhjinder Singh, Shakti Singh, Randeep Singh, Baljit Singh, Nishan Singh, Ranjit Singh, Narinder Sharma, Sandeep Singh and Pirthi Singh.

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The police registered the case following an alleged rioting incident in Moga on March 7, 2011, when a mob allegedly set a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus on fire.

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Initially, the police submitted an untraced report. However, on June 10, 2018, more than seven years after the alleged incident, Mohinder Pal alias Bittu—identified as a member of the 45-member committee of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa—was shown as arrested.

Following his alleged disclosure statement, 11 individuals were challaned to face trial under Sections 283, 353, 186, 423, 323, 436, 148, 149 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

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According to the prosecution, at around 3:10 p.m. on March 7, 2011, approximately 300 Dera Sacha Sauda followers gathered in the form of a mob at Naam Charcha Ghar on the Kotkapura bypass in Moga.

They allegedly blocked traffic, armed themselves with deadly weapons and began damaging vehicles. The prosecution further alleged that they damaged a PRTC bus belonging to the Barnala depot and set it on fire.

They were also accused of obstructing public servants and using criminal force to prevent them from performing their duties. After completing the investigation and other necessary formalities, the police presented the challan before the court.

Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused under Sections 283, 353, 186, 427, 323, 436, 148, 149 and 120-B of the IPC, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and Sections 27, 29, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

During the pendency of the proceedings, Mohinder Pal alias Bittu was allegedly killed inside jail, while another accused, Pradeep Singh, was shot dead in broad daylight over his alleged involvement in the 2015 sacrilege cases.

Subsequently, on the directions of the Supreme Court, the trial was transferred from Moga to a court in Chandigarh.

Counsel for the accused, Amar D. Kamra, Kewal Singh Brar and Harish Chhabra, argued that the police had falsely implicated their clients in the case.

They submitted that the accused were already in police custody before the formally recorded date and time of their arrest. According to the defence, the accused were in police custody by June 9, 2018, with Mohinder Pal Bittu having allegedly been detained earlier from Palampur, Himachal Pradesh.

The defence further argued that the FIR had been revived as a fabricated means of falsely implicating the accused in the sacrilege-related controversies, allegedly on the basis of introduced witnesses and fabricated documents.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted all the accused in the case.