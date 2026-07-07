DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh court awards 5-year jail term to 2 men in 2024 snatching case

Chandigarh court awards 5-year jail term to 2 men in 2024 snatching case

Chandigarh court also imposes a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the convicts, Rahul Saini alias Chaila and Robin Kumar alias Jatt

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:47 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Observing that incidents of snatching are on the rise and have become a serious public nuisance, a local court in Chandigarh has sentenced two residents of Daria village to five years of rigorous imprisonment each in a two-year-old snatching case.

Advertisement

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the convicts, Rahul Saini alias Chaila and Robin Kumar alias Jatt.

Advertisement

The case was registered on the complaint of Ram Avadh, a Chandigarh resident who works as a labourer (palledar) at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Rajpura, Punjab.

Advertisement

According to the prosecution, on the night of February 17, 2024, Ram Avadh had alighted from an autorickshaw at the Hallo Majra light point and was walking towards his residence in Sunder Nagar, Mauli Jagran.

At 9.40 pm, two youths approached him on foot from the Sukhna Choe side. One of them snatched his mobile phone, while the other forcibly removed a plastic envelope from his shirt pocket containing Rs 5,000 in cash and his Aadhaar card. The accused then fled towards the Hallo Majra light point.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the police arrested both accused and, after completing the necessary formalities, filed a chargesheet before the court.

After finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against Rahul Saini alias Chaila and Robin Kumar alias Jatt under Section 379-A read with Section 34 of the IPC, as well as Section 411 of the IPC. Both accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Following the examination of the evidence and hearing of arguments, the court held both accused guilty under Section 379-A read with Section 34 of the IPC. Rejecting their plea for leniency, the court sentenced each of them to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts