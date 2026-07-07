Chandigarh court awards 5-year jail term to 2 men in 2024 snatching case

Observing that incidents of snatching are on the rise and have become a serious public nuisance, a local court in Chandigarh has sentenced two residents of Daria village to five years of rigorous imprisonment each in a two-year-old snatching case.

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The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the convicts, Rahul Saini alias Chaila and Robin Kumar alias Jatt.

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The case was registered on the complaint of Ram Avadh, a Chandigarh resident who works as a labourer (palledar) at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Rajpura, Punjab.

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According to the prosecution, on the night of February 17, 2024, Ram Avadh had alighted from an autorickshaw at the Hallo Majra light point and was walking towards his residence in Sunder Nagar, Mauli Jagran.

At 9.40 pm, two youths approached him on foot from the Sukhna Choe side. One of them snatched his mobile phone, while the other forcibly removed a plastic envelope from his shirt pocket containing Rs 5,000 in cash and his Aadhaar card. The accused then fled towards the Hallo Majra light point.

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During the investigation, the police arrested both accused and, after completing the necessary formalities, filed a chargesheet before the court.

After finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against Rahul Saini alias Chaila and Robin Kumar alias Jatt under Section 379-A read with Section 34 of the IPC, as well as Section 411 of the IPC. Both accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Following the examination of the evidence and hearing of arguments, the court held both accused guilty under Section 379-A read with Section 34 of the IPC. Rejecting their plea for leniency, the court sentenced each of them to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.