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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh court awards 5-year jail term to Mohali man in 2023 snatching case

Chandigarh court awards 5-year jail term to Mohali man in 2023 snatching case

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:10 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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A local court in Chandigarh has sentenced a resident of Jagatpura, Mohali, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for five years in a three-year-old snatching case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 28,000 on the convict, Dinesh Kumar.

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The police registered the case on the complaint of Hari Pal, who stated that he works as a labourer. On August 22, 2023, at around 8.20 am, he was going to work on his bicycle. When he reached near the Small Chowk in Motor Market, Sector 48, Chandigarh, two youths approached him from behind on a motorcycle and wrongfully restrained him.

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The pillion rider snatched his brown-coloured purse containing Rs 50 in cash and his Aadhaar card, while the rider attempted to snatch his mobile phone.

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In the meantime, passersby managed to catch hold of the pillion rider, but the motorcycle rider escaped from the spot. The apprehended youth disclosed his identity as Dinesh. Based on the complainant's statement, the present FIR was registered under Sections 341, 379-A, 411, 511, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against Dinesh and another unidentified accused.

The accused was arrested, and during his personal search, the complainant's brown-coloured purse was recovered. During the investigation, the other accused, Mohit (a child in conflict with law), was also apprehended. After completion of the investigation, the challan against accused Dinesh was presented before the court.

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Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused under Sections 379-A and 411 of the Indian Penal Code, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The Public Prosecutor argued that the prosecution had led sufficient evidence to establish the guilt of the accused.

However, counsel for the defence contended that the accused had been falsely implicated in the case and that the prosecution had miserably failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

After hearing the arguments of both sides and examining the evidence on record, the court convicted Dinesh Kumar.

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