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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Court dismisses bail plea of accused arrested in Cyber fraud case of Rs 77 lakhs

Chandigarh Court dismisses bail plea of accused arrested in Cyber fraud case of Rs 77 lakhs

The accused allegedly extorted money by putting a city woman under digital arrest for 4 days

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:08 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The accused asked her about her investment details and told her if she did not give the details of the accounts, her accounts would be frozen. Pic: iStock
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Chandigarh Court has dismissed anticipatory bail application of a person Sajid Ahmed, resident of Maharashtra arrested in cyber fraud case of over Rs 77 lakhs.

The Police registered the case on the complaint of Manjit Kaur Bindra who reported to police that on July 10, 2025, she received a call and the caller asked her that her aadhar card has been used to get SIM cards issued and for opening bank accounts in Mumbai for money laundering. They asked her about her investment details and she was also told that in case she did not give the details of the accounts then her accounts would be frozen.

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She shared with them the details of her bank deposits.

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She was put in contact with two persons on WhatsApp video call who told themselves as Vijay Khanna and Vishal Gupta and both were wearing police uniforms as SHO and other as investigating officer.

She was told that two arrest warrants have been issued against her in the money laundering case. She was also shown the warrants. They said that a bank account has been opened in Canara Bank, Mumbai, which was being used for money laundering by Naresh Goyal, CEO of Jet Airways. They also said that she was on the suspect list.

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She was put on continuous WhatsApp calls from July 10, 2025, to July 14, 2025. They also sent a copy of a petition addressed to the Chief Justice of India to attach her assets and she was given a copy of the order of the Apex Court to investigate the case.

At the instance of persons, she transferred total amount of Rs 77,42,420 in various accounts and suffered huge loss.

On the basis of this information the FIR under Sections 308,319(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 61(2) of BNS was registered. During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested on August 14, 2025.

Counsel for the accused argued that the applicant has been falsely implicated in this case. He is not named in the present FIR and there is no direct evidence against him connecting with the alleged offence. On the other hand, the Public Prosecutor argued that it is a case of cyber fraud in which the applicant had received Rs 37 lakhs in his account which was used by him. So, keeping in view the gravity of the offence, the applicant is not entitled to get the concession of regular bail.

After hearing of the arguments the Court dismissed the bail application of the accused. The Court said that as per prosecution story, the applicant had received a fraud amount of Rs 37 lakhs in his bank account which was utilised by him. The applicant has failed to disclose any fact regarding money transactions. Keeping the view of the gravity of the offence, the applicant is not entitled for regular bail.  In these circumstances, the bail application of the applicant is dismissed.

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