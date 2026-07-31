Chandigarh court dismisses bail plea of prof arrested for wife’s murder

A local court has dismissed the bail application of Professor Bharat Bhushan Goyal, who was arrested for killing his wife Seema Goyal.

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The police had registered the case after Seema was found dead at their residence on the Panjab University premises on November 4, 2021. Her hands and feet were tied with ropes, and cloth was stuffed into her mouth. The police claimed that the preliminary investigation revealed that she had been strangled to death. For nearly four years, the police were unable to solve the case.

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After a lengthy investigation spanning nearly four years, the police arrested the professor in December 2025. The counsel for the accused argued that the investigation had not been conducted in a fair manner. He said the polygraph test conducted on the accused was not admissible as evidence. “There is no direct evidence to link the accused with the offence,” he told the court.

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However, the public prosecutor opposed the bail application. He said that the allegations against the accused were grave in nature. “The prosecution has collected sufficient scientific evidence, including the polygraph test report, which prima facie supports the prosecution case,” he contented.

After hearing of the arguments, the court said considering the fact that there was no material change in the circumstances of the case after the dismissal of the first bail application, there was no justifiable ground to grant bail.

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The court took into account the seriousness of the allegations, nature of the offence and the stage of proceeding to deny the bail.