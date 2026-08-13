Chandigarh court orders Facebook, Instagram to remove AI-generated video of MLA Sukhpal Khaira in 72 hours

Giving relief to Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira, Chandigarh District Court has directed Facebook and Instagram to remove an objectionable AI-generated video of him within 72 hours. Khaira has filed a suit seeking a permanent injunction and a mandatory injunction for the taking down/removal of false, fabricated, morphed and AI-generated content, protection of the plaintiff’s reputation, dignity and personality rights, and for damages.

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In his plea, Khaira stated that he is presently a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly from the Bholath Assembly constituency. He said that defendants No. 1 and 2, Facebook and Instagram, are operating/controlling social media pages under the name “Charda Punjab”. The actual names and addresses of the persons operating the said pages are presently not known to him.

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He further stated that the defendants have published and circulated a highly objectionable, false, fabricated and AI-generated/morphed video. In the video, the plaintiff’s recognisable face, beard and turbaned Sikh appearance have been digitally manipulated and superimposed on an artificially generated body depicting the plaintiff in an off-shoulder/women’s dress. The video has already acquired massive circulation, causing damage to the reputation of the plaintiff at a global level.

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After hearing the arguments, Kaushal Kumar Yadav, Civil Judge (Junior Division), in his order said:

“At this stage, this court is satisfied that the plaintiff has been able to make out a prima facie case for grant of ad-interim injunction as the content uploaded is apparently defamatory, objectionable and AI-generated. The plaintiff would suffer irreparable loss and injury if the impugned content continues to remain accessible and be circulated on public platforms. Accordingly, the defendants, their associates, servants, agents, representatives and all persons acting on their behalf are directed to take down and disable access to the video/posts from the Facebook page ‘Charda Punjab’ and Instagram account ‘Charda_apunjab’. They are also directed to remove the false, fabricated, defamatory and AI-generated content/URLs from their respective social media accounts within 72 hours of receipt of a copy of this order.”