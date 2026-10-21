Chandigarh: Court orders in-camera hearing in abduction case against cops

A CBI court here has ordered that the proceedings in an abduction case against nine police officers, including Chandigarh Police Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, be held in camera.

The Special Judicial Magistrate passed the order taking serious note of complaints about the leakage of confidential information in sensitive cases. The court observed, “This court has reason to believe that some of the court officials, despite being work-shirkers, incompetent and incorrigible, got themselves posted here by gaining leverage and the upper hand.”

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“Given the sensitive and confidential nature of matters before this court, personnel posted here must demonstrate high ethical standards and a proven ability to manage confidential information. Some of the officials have already been requested to be transferred to a regular court,” it added.

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The case was registered on the complaint of city-based dentist Dr Mohit Dhawan. He had submitted before the court that the accused, particularly Sekhon, had been repeatedly approaching him for a compromise through family friends and acquaintances. Dhawan alleged that court officials had leaked information about the proceedings, causing him harassment and hindering the proceedings.

Narender Singh, the CBI public prosecutor, also submitted that the case was sensitive and that the proceedings should be held in camera for the time being.

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The CBI has alleged that the accused police officers abducted Dhawan from the main gate of a court in 2022.

Dhawan was scheduled to appear in a case before the district courts in Sector 43 when, according to the CBI, police officers in plain clothes forced him into a car.

He was later handed over to another team and allegedly kept in illegal custody.

The CBI alleged that the police officers took this action to prevent the doctor from appearing in court.