DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Court orders in-camera hearing in abduction case against cops

Chandigarh: Court orders in-camera hearing in abduction case against cops

Flags leak of confidential information in sensitive cases

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:38 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A CBI court here has ordered that the proceedings in an abduction case against nine police officers, including Chandigarh Police Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, be held in camera.

The Special Judicial Magistrate passed the order taking serious note of complaints about the leakage of confidential information in sensitive cases. The court observed, “This court has reason to believe that some of the court officials, despite being work-shirkers, incompetent and incorrigible, got themselves posted here by gaining leverage and the upper hand.”

Advertisement

“Given the sensitive and confidential nature of matters before this court, personnel posted here must demonstrate high ethical standards and a proven ability to manage confidential information. Some of the officials have already been requested to be transferred to a regular court,” it added.

Advertisement

The case was registered on the complaint of city-based dentist Dr Mohit Dhawan. He had submitted before the court that the accused, particularly Sekhon, had been repeatedly approaching him for a compromise through family friends and acquaintances. Dhawan alleged that court officials had leaked information about the proceedings, causing him harassment and hindering the proceedings.

Narender Singh, the CBI public prosecutor, also submitted that the case was sensitive and that the proceedings should be held in camera for the time being.

Advertisement

The CBI has alleged that the accused police officers abducted Dhawan from the main gate of a court in 2022.

Dhawan was scheduled to appear in a case before the district courts in Sector 43 when, according to the CBI, police officers in plain clothes forced him into a car.

He was later handed over to another team and allegedly kept in illegal custody.

The CBI alleged that the police officers took this action to prevent the doctor from appearing in court.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts