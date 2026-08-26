Chandigarh court sentences man to 4 years in jail for stabbing 7-month-old girl

A Chandigarh court has sentenced a Ram Darbar resident to four years of rigorous imprisonment for an attempt-to-murder offence in which a seven-month-old girl was injured during an attack six years ago.

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According to the prosecution, the case dates back to March 10, 2020, when police registered an FIR at Sector 31 police station on the complaint of Sunita, a resident of Ram Darbar.

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Sunita told the police that at about 7 pm that day, her daughter-in-law had gone to the market after leaving her seven-month-old daughter, Seerat, in Sunita's care.

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Meanwhile, a quarrel took place between Sunita's son Akash and their neighbour, Rahul. Sunita brought Akash back home, while Rahul's mother took him inside their house.

The prosecution said Rahul later came to Sunita's house carrying a knife and attacked her allegedly with the intention of killing her. Sunita managed to escape, but the knife hit her granddaughter, who was in her lap, on the head.

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Sunita raised an alarm, following which Rahul fled from the spot. Her daughter-in-law called the police, and Sunita and the child were taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, for treatment.

On the basis of Sunita's statement, police registered a case under Sections 323, 324 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The court later framed a charge against Rahul under Section 307 of the IPC. He pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

During the trial, counsel of the accused argued that Rahul had been falsely implicated in the case. The prosecution, however, maintained that the evidence established his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court held that the prosecution had established the case through medical and ocular evidence. The court observed that the injuries inflicted by the accused demonstrated the requisite intention and knowledge to cause death.

The court accordingly held Rahul guilty under Section 307 of the IPC and sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment.