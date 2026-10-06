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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh court sentences youth to 10-year jail term in NDPS case

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 10-year jail term in NDPS case

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:12 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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A local court has sentenced a 29-year-old youth from Himachal Pradesh to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in a five-year-old NDPS case involving the recovery of 5.1 kg of charas.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Mukesh Kumar, alias Anku.

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According to the prosecution, Mukesh was arrested on May 23, 2021, after a police team recovered 5.1 kg of charas from his possession.

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At a checkpoint near Piccadily Square Mall in Sector 34, the police noticed Mukesh, who was carrying a bag. On seeing the police, he turned back and tried to throw away the bag. The police chased him and nabbed him along with the bag, which contained charas.

After completing the investigation, the police presented a chargesheet before the Special Court, Chandigarh, under Section 20 of the NDPS Act. Charges were subsequently framed against Mukesh. He pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

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