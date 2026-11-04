Chandigarh courts directs CBI to submit probe reports in dentist abduction case

A Chandigarh court has directed the CBI to produce its initial and subsequent investigation reports in a sealed cover in a case involving the alleged abduction of a dentist by nine police officials.

The court of the Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, passed the direction while allowing an application filed by Dr Mohit Dhawan.

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Dhawan was allegedly abducted from outside the District Courts in 2022. He was scheduled to appear for a hearing in a case when police officials in plain clothes allegedly forced him into a private car. He was later allegedly handed over to another team and held in illegal custody.

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The matter reached the Supreme Court, following which the investigation was handed over to the CBI. The agency subsequently filed a chargesheet against nine policemen, including Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon.

The court observed that although the investigating officer had clarified certain issues and furnished information about the case, there were exceptional circumstances and specific discrepancies between the challan and the CBI’s replies.

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It held that examining the reports in a sealed cover would enable it to decide whether to take cognisance or direct further action in accordance with the law.