Chandigarh crash to innings defeat in Ranji match

Chandigarh lads once again faced a disheartening defeat in their ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign. Hosting Tamil Nadu, the hosts went down by an innings and 259 runs at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

The win was anchored by Pradosh Paul’s double century (208) and an exceptional all-round display from Sriram Ajith Ram, who followed his unbeaten 115, and claimed a seven-wicket haul in the second innings. Batting first, Tamil Nadu posted a mammoth 571/7 before declaring their innings in 154 overs. Pradosh Paul struck a magnificent 208 off 335 balls, punctuated by 14 boundaries, while Ajith Ram remained not out on 115. Narayan Jagadeesan (52) and Baba Indrajith (51) added valuable half-centuries.

Bhagmender Lather and Chiragvir Dhindsa bagged two wickets apiece for the bowling side. In reply, Chandigarh faltered and were bundled out at 94 in 37.3 overs. Arjun Azad (21) and captain Manan Vohra (15) were the only notable contributors. Sonu Yadav led Tamil Nadu’s bowling charge with four wickets.

Forced to follow on, Chandigarh showed brief resilience via half-centuries from Arjun Azad (60) and Manan Vohra (59). However, the middle and lower order crumbled against Ajith Ram’s lethal spin. Ajith Ram damaged the Chandigarh line-up by claiming 7/48 in 19.5 overs. Skipper Sai Kishore picked up two wickets, as Chandigarh were dismissed for 218 in 64.5 overs.

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A neck-to-neck tie

In Mullanpur, Andhra Pradesh managed to play a draw against hosts Punjab. In response to Punjab’s first-innings total of 592/9 declared, Andhra recorded a fightback and scored 505/8 in 178 overs at the draw of the final day’s stumps. The visiting side replied through Shaik Rasheed, who crafted an exceptional 176 off 333 balls, with 19 boundaries.