Chandigarh Cricket Academy beat Panchkula lads by 83 runs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

SD Cricket Academy, Chandigarh, defeated RG Cricket Academy, Panchkula, by 83 runs in the 3rd late Krishna Devi North Zone U-25 Cricket Tournament being played at IVCA Cricket Ground, Dera Bassi, today.

Batting first, SD Cricket Academy, Chandigarh, scored 256 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Raghav Angra (72 runs), Amit Shukla (31 runs), Nipun Sharda (29 runs), Manjot Singh (25 runs) and Nikhil Sharma (22 runs) were the main scorers for the side.

In reply, RG Cricket Academy, Panchkula, could score 173 run before getting all out in 35.1 overs. Rahul Yadav (44 runs), Anmol Kaushik (41 runs), Shatrugan Shah (26 runs) and Shubham (26) contributed to the total.

Amit Shukla, who claimed three wickets and scored 31 runs, of SD Cricket Academy, Chandigarh, was declared the Man of the Match.

