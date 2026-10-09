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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh cricket body appoints Vinayak Samant as senior men's head coach ahead of Ranji opener

Chandigarh cricket body appoints Vinayak Samant as senior men's head coach ahead of Ranji opener

His coaching resume includes leading the Mumbai senior team during the 2018–19 and 2019–20 seasons

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:11 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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UT Cricket Association (UTCA) Chandigarh has appointed former first-class cricketer and NCA Level-B coach Vinayak R Samant as head coach of the Chandigarh senior men’s cricket team for the upcoming season. File Photo
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In a last-minute arrangement after the team's left for playing their Ranji Trophy opener in Mumbai and a day after appointing a ‘temporary’ coach, the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) Chandigarh has appointed former first-class cricketer and NCA Level-B coach Vinayak R Samant as head coach of the Chandigarh senior men’s cricket team for the upcoming season.

Samant will join the local team in Mumbai, where Chandigarh is scheduled to play their Ranji Trophy opener on October 11.

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With this appointment, the senior setup now has two coaches: Ravikant Sharma, who just few days back had replaced former coach Rajiv Nayyar, as the latter left the contract and joined Delhi, and Samant.

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The UTCA initially announced the playing squad on October 6 and confirmed the support staff the following day, before finalising Samant's appointment today. The conditions of Samant’s joining were not revealed.

Samant received served a one-year stint as head coach of the Bihar cricket team, before getting replaced by Ashutosh Aman on October 7.

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A former wicketkeeper-batter, Samant played 101 first-class matches representing Mumbai, Assam and Tripura in the Ranji Trophy. He was part of multiple Ranji Trophy-winning Mumbai teams during his playing career and represented East ZOne in the Deodhar and Duleep Trophies.

His coaching resume includes leading the Mumbai senior team during the 2018–19 and 2019–20 seasons. Under his guidance, Mumbai won the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018–19. During the 2025-26 domestic season with Bihar, Samant guided the side to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title as well as victory in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group tournament. He has also previously served as a batting coach for the Belgium national team.

He also had international exposure as a substitute player for the West Indies side during the 2006–07 Champions Trophy.

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