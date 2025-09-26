Chandigarh cricket body, PU join hands to foster cricket talent

The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) and Panjab University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim to enhance cricket training, infrastructure as well as academic programmes for the holistic development of budding cricketers.

Under the MoU, Panjab University will upgrade its existing cricket ground by adding fencing, changing rooms and toilets for players, storage facilities, irrigation systems, camera stands and lighting.

However, the work to fence the ground was already started by the university. Notably, the cricket stadium also hosted archery training area, the future of which yet to ascertain.

While the varsity did not issue any official word, the UTCA claimed that the body will maintain five playing pitches, outfield and training net pitches to ensure year-round quality facilities for matches and practice.

“This understanding helps in envisions the smooth conduct of BCCI and UTCA domestic matches along with university’s tournament from now onwards. UTCA has already entered into an MoU with Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula,” claimed the UTCA. “This MoU will not only provide professional coaching and infrastructure but also pave the way to bring matches of national and international repute to Chandigarh,” said Sanjay Tandon, President, UTCA.

Joint ventures planned

The partnership also envisions joint ventures including specialised training modules, certification courses in cricket coaching, fitness and sports management. Both institutions will share sports facilities, expertise and human resources such as coaches, trainers, physiotherapists and sports scientists.

“PU has always upheld its legacy of excellence in both academics and sports. This collaboration will give our student-cricketers better exposure to professional coaching, modern infra and scientific training right here on campus. By integrating specialised academic programmes in cricket coaching, fitness and sports management, we are opening new career pathways for our students while also enhancing PU’s reputation as a hub for holistic talent development,” said Renu Vig, PU Vice-Chancellor.