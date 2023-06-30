Chandigarh cricketer felicitated

Chandigarh, June 29
City girl Kashvee Gautam, a member of the winning Indian team in the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup-2023, organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in Hong Kong, was felicitated during a programme at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Sanjay Tandon, president of the UT Cricket Association (UTCA), congratulated Kashvee and her parents on the occasion and hoped that she continues to excel in future as well. He said Kashvee’s achievement will definitely inspire other young female cricketers.
