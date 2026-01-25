DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh cricketer Nandani in India A squad

Chandigarh cricketer Nandani in India A squad

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:19 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Chandigarh cricketer Nandani Sharma, who hogged the limelight in her Women’s Premier League (WPL) debut for Delhi Capitals, has been selected for India A squad for the ACC Rising Star Women’s Asia Cup 2026, to be held from February 13 to 22, in Bangkok (Thailand).

The India A will begin their campaign against the UAE on February 13, followed by matches against Pakistan A on February 15 and Nepal on February 17. The semifinal is scheduled for February 20, followed by the final on February 22.

Sharma, who was picked by DC for Rs 20 lakh, made her debut in the tournament against Mumbai Indians and took two wickets. Nandani claimed a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, out of which she took four wickets in the last over against Gujarat Giants. She became the fourth cricketer to claim the feat in the WPL history.

“Nandani has earned this national selection through her hard work and performance, and UTCA is extremely proud of her achievement,” said Saransh Tandon, UTCA president.

