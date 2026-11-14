Chandigarh cueist Duggal advances in world tourney after close win

India’s former Junior National Snooker Champion Ranveer Duggal demonstrated remarkable character and impressive snookering skills to register a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Oman’s Sami Alham Rashdi in the opening round of the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026 at Yeshwant Club, Indore.

The promising young cueist showcased his attacking flair, impeccable potting ability and confident all-round gameplay to establish a commanding 3-1 lead.

However, the Omani challenger refused to surrender, snatching the crucial fifth frame to reduce the deficit to 3-2 and threaten a dramatic comeback.

With the pressure mounting and a potentially dangerous deciding frame looming, Ranveer raised his game when it mattered most, holding his nerve to capture the sixth frame and seal a well-deserved 4-2 triumph. The young Indian will lock horns with Firas Kamil Shaba in a crucial encounter, with a coveted place in Stage 2 and the opportunity to challenge the world’s top guns firmly in his sights.