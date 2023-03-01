Chandigarh cyber cell arrests two online fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

Two fraudsters, including a woman, who had duped a Sector 7 resident of Rs 1.5 lakh on the pretext of activating his credit card, have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Cell of the UT police. The police also claimed to have unearthed a fake call centre.

The suspects have been identified as Amit Kumar (40) and Anjali (26), both residents of Delhi.

The police said the complainant, Vishal Nagra, had applied for a credit card and the same was issued to him. However, it was inactive. Sometimes later, he received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be a bank executive. The suspect said the credit card would be cancelled if the complainant failed to get it activated. The caller further asked Nagra for the credit card details needed for activation.

The complainant shared the details, after which the suspect made three transactions of a total of Rs 1.5 lakh from his account.

During investigation, it was found that the fraud transactions were made through merchant NoBroker and CRED. Further investigation revealed that the amount was credited to the IDFC Bank account on the name of Rasal Husain of Delhi. The mobile number linked with the bank account was found to be on the name of Atabul of West Bengal. The number was being used in the Delhi NCR area.

The police managed to nab Amit who disclosed that he worked with his associates who run a fake call centre in Delhi to dupe people.

Amit used to withdraw the ill-gotten money from ATMs using debit cards given to him by his associates and he got a commission.

The police said Anjali used to make calls to possible victims posing as a bank employee and further transfer the calls to her associates. A diary carrying the call details was also recovered.

The suspects used to call people through virtual numbers generated from Indycall Application. “We are writing to Indycall to obtain the details of the application users, said a police official.

The suspects also duped people on the pretext of enhancing their credit card limit.