Chandigarh cyber crime police bust fake card call centre, 3 held from Delhi

The Chandigarh Police Cyber Crime Cell has arrested three persons from Delhi for running a fake credit-card call centre that allegedly duped people over the phone.

Police recovered 13 mobile phones, nine SIM cards and four registers containing customer data. Investigators are now tracing other persons involved and the full network, according to police sources.

Advertisement

The arrests come a day after Chandigarh ranked first in the country in returning defrauded money to victims in September under the Money Restoration Module (MRM) of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).

Advertisement

The Cyber Crime Cell disposed of 244 of 255 MRM cases, a 95.69 per cent disposal rate. Money ordered back to eligible victims totals Rs 88.68 lakh. Pending cases fell to 4.31 per cent, from around 32 per cent at the end of July, the DGP said.

Chandigarh also stood fifth in the country under the Grievance Redressal Mechanism (GRM), where pendency is now 2.24 per cent. GRM handles complaints of account holders whose accounts were frozen or put under lien during fraud investigations.

Advertisement

The city ranked third in India in placing lien or hold on fraudulently diverted funds. Police said this reflects faster coordination with banks. Funds frozen early are the ones that can be returned to victims.

Speaking to The Tribune, Chandigarh DGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda said, “Getting the victim’s money back is the real test of cyber policing. Residents should never share OTP, card number or CVV on a call, whoever the caller claims to be. If cheated, call 1930 or report on cybercrime.gov.in immediately, as quick reporting helps us freeze the money.”