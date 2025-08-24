Chandigarh cyber police arrest three in Rs 25 lakh online fraud

The Cyber Crime Police Station, UT Chandigarh, has arrested three men in connection with a fraud case involving the siphoning of over Rs 25 lakh from a local resident’s bank account.

The fraud came to light when a Chandigarh resident, who maintained a savings account with Punjab National Bank, Sector 26, discovered in April that his account balance had fallen drastically. When he visited the bank to withdraw Rs 5,000, he was informed that multiple transactions had already been made. A total of Rs 25.54 lakh had been withdrawn through UPI, IMPS and RTGS between March and April 2025.

The victim was shocked, as he did not use a smartphone, internet banking or mobile applications that could facilitate such transfers. He lodged a complaint with the bank and subsequently with the Cyber Police, leading to the registration of an FIR dated May 13.

The investigation revealed that the complainant’s registered mobile number had earlier been deactivated by his telecom service provider due to inactivity. The number was later reissued to Balwinder, 33, who realised it was linked to a bank account with a substantial balance. Exploiting this, he fraudulently activated internet banking and siphoned off funds.

Further inquiry showed that Balwinder was assisted by Anup Kumar, a contract employee at State Bank of India, who helped activate the net banking services, and Pardeep Kumar, a clerk at Punjab National Bank in Sirsa, who allegedly leaked the complainant’s ATM card details, enabling fraudulent transactions.

Balwinder was arrested on August 20 in Rajasthan, and a mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime were recovered from him. Based on his disclosures, Anup was apprehended in Sirsa on August 22, followed by the arrest of Pardeep from Ellenabad, Sirsa.

Police have secured a lien of Rs 5.43 lakh from Balwinder’s accounts, and further recoveries are in process as investigators trace the financial trail.

Authorities have urged the public to keep their registered mobile numbers active, update KYC details regularly, and report any suspicious activity to their banks or the police immediately. Citizens have also been advised to check for unauthorised SIM cards issued in their names through the government’s TAFCOP portal and to seek help from the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) in case of suspected fraud.

The case was cracked under the leadership of SP Cyber Crime, Geetanjali Khandelwal, IPS, with the guidance of DSP Cyber Crime and IT, A Venkatesh, and supervision of SHO Inspector Eram Rizvi.