Chandigarh cyber sleuths bust credit card fraud module, nab four

The police have busted a credit card fraud module and arrested four of its operatives, who allegedly used fraudulent calls, malicious APK files and fake links to target credit card holders across the country.

The suspects have been identified as Sandeep Kumar (27), Gaurav Kumar (33), Archna Gupta (24), all residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Manuraj (24), a resident of Mandoli in Delhi.

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The Ghaziabad residents were nabbed following a raid at Krishna Nagar in Delhi on September 11. The raid was carried out on the basis of technical inputs developed during a probe into a case registered at the Cybercrime police station on August 4. Manuraj was arrested on September 14 during further investigation into the case.

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The case was registered following a complaint by a victim who was duped of Rs 1,39,940 in a fraudulent credit card transaction. During the investigation, the police managed to get the duped amount put on lien, preventing the fraudsters from dissipating the funds.

Investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly running a fake call centre and posed as representatives of credit card companies, luring victims with offers of “welcome bonuses”, reward points and other card-related benefits. Once the victims were engaged, they were allegedly induced to click on fake links or install malicious APK files on their phones, which were then used to compromise the devices and carry out unauthorised transactions.

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The police said the syndicate allegedly had access to customer data, which was used to identify and target potential victims by lending an air of legitimacy to the fraudulent calls.

ASI Ajmer Singh led a team of the Cybercrime police station in the probe.

During the raid, police recovered 13 mobile phones, including 10 keypad handsets and three smartphones, nine SIM cards and four registers containing customer data. These are being examined to trace more victims, bank accounts and other members of the network.

The police said the probe was now focused on identifying beneficiaries and the source of the customer data used by the gang, besides ascertaining links to other cyber fraud cases. Efforts were on to nab other members of the syndicate, they added. The four suspects were produced in court, which sent them to judicial custody.

The police have appealed to citizens to stay alert to calls offering credit card rewards, cashback or upgrades, and not to click on unknown links or install APK files sent by unverified sources. They also advised against sharing OTPs, PINs, CVVs or passwords with anyone over calls or messages, and against giving remote access to phones or computers to strangers. Cyber fraud victims have been asked to immediately report the matter on the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, cybercrime.gov.in.