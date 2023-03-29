Chandigarh: Cyclist dies in road accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 54-year-old cyclist died after being hit by a car. Complainant Sharad Singh claimed cyclist Kunwar Singh, a Sector 47 resident, was hit by a car on the road separating Sector 33/45. The victim was taken to GMCH-32 with injuries but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered against the car driver, Abhijit Singh, a resident of Sector 42, at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Firm booked for duping CITCO

Chandigarh: A firm has been booked for committing a fraud with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO). Complainant Harjit Singh Sandhu, chief general manager, CITCO, alleged Oscar Security Fire Services was awarded manpower contract in October 2018. The firm deposited Rs 35 lakh as bank guarantee in January 2019 but later got it cancelled. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Gold, cash stolen from Sec 23 house

Chandigarh: A theft has been reported at a house in Sector 23. Complainant Deepak Gaur alleged an unidentified person stole around 150 gm gold jewellery and Rs 70,000 in cash from his house. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Neelam shines in Delhi’s title win

Chandigarh: Delhi Audit have won the IA&AD North Zone Hockey Tournament by defeating AG Haryana 4-0 at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. Neelam Sanjeev scored two goals, while Rajkumar and Navneet scored one goal each for the winners. Chief guest Rajpal Singh, former international hockey player, awarded the winners. TNS

Mishra wins yoga bronze medals

Chandigarh: Abhay Mishra has won two bronze medals in the 3rd National Yogaasana Championship (recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports) at Jodhpur, Rajasthan. On the basis of his performance, Mishra has been selected for the National Games 2023 to be held in Goa.