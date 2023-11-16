Chandigarh: Cyclist dies in road accident

Chandigarh: A 58-year-old cyclist died after being hit by a truck near the Centra mall light point. According to the police, the victim, identified as Baldev Raj, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, was hit by a truck. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered a case against the truck driver, Sanjay Kumar, at the Industrial Area police station. He was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Mobile phones, purse snatched

Chandigarh: Two unidentified persons snatched two mobile phones and a purse containing ATM cards and documents. Surat Singh, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, reported that two persons snatched his belongings near the bus stop in Sector 53. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 station. TNS

Man held for theft at booth

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 45 has been arrested in a theft case. Pyare Lal, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, reported that unidentified persons stole two mobile phones and Rs 3,000 from the Verka booth in Sector 47. The police were informed about the incident and a case was registered at the Sector 31 police station. Later, one of the suspects, named Vishva Nath Kumar, was arrested. TNS

Sidhu elected COA president

COA’s newly elected president Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu (right) and senior vice-president Rajiv Sharma.

Chandigarh: Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, an advocate and president of the Chandigarh Rowing Association, was unanimously elected president of the Chandigarh Olympic Association on Wednesday. Rajiv Sharma and Ranjan Sethi were elected senior vice-president and treasurer, respectively. Jayant Atreya was elected executive member. Sidhu said he would work for betterment of city-based sports associations and sportspersons. Raj Pal Singh was the observer appointed by the Indian Olympic Association. TNS

PU, IIT Mandi ink pact for It project

Chandigarh: Panjab University and IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation signed an MoU to collaborate on human-computer interaction (HCI) and skill development. The MoU aims at promoting partnership in mutually beneficial areas of translational research and development, leading to the adoption of solutions to create social and economic impact. TNS

Photography contest at PU

Chandigarh: Panjab University's Department of Public Relations has extended the last date for submitting entries of the photography competition to November 24. The competition is open to all and not just to those associated with the university. There is no age limit or entry fee. The form is available on the PU's official website. There will be two contests on the themes "PU structure" and "Shadows of PU campus". The first, second and third prize winners will be awarded cash prize of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively, along with certificates. TNS

Malvika wins silver in jiu-jitsu

Mohali: Malvika Raj Negi, a Class VIII student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, clinched a silver medal representing India at Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu World Pro (AJP) competition held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from November 1 to 8. Competing in the 52-kg category as a white belt contestant, Malvika achieved second position among athletes from over 157 countries. tns