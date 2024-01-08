Chandigarh: Cyclist killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: In a case of hit-and-run, a cyclist died after being rammed by a recklessly driven car. According to the police, Raj Kumar, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, reported that a car sped away after hitting his brother Ramesh Kumar near the motor market, Mani Majra. The victim was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The complainant shared the car’s registration number with the police. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Mobile snatched at Dhanas

Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne persons snatched a mobile phone at Dhanas. Manish Kumar, a resident of EWS Colony, reported that unidentified persons snatched his phone near the marble market. The police have registered a case at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

2 arrested for stabbing man

Chandigarh: The police have arrested two persons for stabbing a resident of Burail. In his complainant, Kulbhushan Walia has alleged that Manoj (32) and Kamal Kumar (48) stabbed him near his house. He suffered injuries and was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. The police registered a case at the Sector 34 police station. Later, both suspects were arrested. tns

Two mobile phones stolen

Chandigarh: Two mobile phones have been stolen from a room in Daria village. On a complaint filed by Dalip Kumar, the police have registered a case at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

St Joseph's lads win in cricket

Chandigarh: Kunwar Jhamb (115) helped St Joseph's School, Sector 44, defeat Chandigarh Cricket Nursery by 20 runs to win the Suradha Rani Memorial Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the Sector 44 team scored 214/4. Jhamb's innings was supported by Aujash Sharma (58). Geetika, Aarav and Himanshu claimed one wicket each. In reply, the Chandigarh Cricket Nursery scored 194/4. Harjagteshwar S Khaira came up with a 111-innings, while Kuwar Pratap Singh Virk added 50. Abhishek Joshi claimed two and Nitish Rana picked one wicket. TNS

Rowing c'ship on January 10

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Rowing Association will organise the Senior State and Sprint Championship on January 10 at Sukhna Lake Rowing Centre (from 10 am onwards). Interested rowers can send their entries to organisers before January 10. TNS

Cricket tourney from tomorrow

Mohali: Kurukshetra District Cricket Association will face Saupin's Cricket Academy, Chandigarh, in the inaugural match of the 2nd RP Singh Memorial Cricket Tournament from January 9. A total 10 teams from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh will participate in the championship.

