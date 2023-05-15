Chandigarh: Cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A cyclist died after being hit by a car near the Sector 55/56/40/41 roundabout. Balwinder Singh, a resident of Sector 25, reported that a car hit his grandfather’s bicycle on May 5. He got injured and was admitted to the hospital where he died during treatment. TNS

Man circulates woman’s pics

Chandigarh: The police have booked a resident of Sector 56 for circulating a woman’s pictures on the social media. The complainant alleged that Shahabudhin allegedly uploaded her pictures on Facebook and some banned sites to outrage her modesty. The police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station and started investigation.