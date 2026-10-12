Chandigarh day temperature jumps 6.3°C after rain, IMD retains storm warning

A sharp reversal in temperatures followed Sunday’s rain in the Tricity, with Chandigarh’s maximum temperature rising by 6.3°C to 32.2°C on Monday, while the minimum plunged by 6.4°C to 17.2°C, falling 2.1°C below normal.

The day temperature was the highest recorded at the main city observatories in Punjab listed in the bulletin, although readings at some automatic weather stations elsewhere in the state were higher. Chandigarh’s maximum was also among the higher city readings in the region, but remained below Haryana’s highest of 33.3°C recorded at Mahendragarh.

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The swing followed Sunday’s rain, when Chandigarh received 14.4 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The rain had brought the city’s maximum down to 25.9°C, 6.2°C below normal. With no further rain recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, the maximum climbed back to 32.2°C.

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The minimum temperature, however, moved in the opposite direction. After remaining unusually high at 23.6°C on Sunday — 4.3°C above normal — it dropped to 17.2°C on Monday, 2.1°C below normal. The contrasting readings reflected the sharp change in weather conditions over the two days.

Mohali recorded a maximum of 31.8°C and a minimum of 18.1°C on Monday. It received 16 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, but no rain was reported between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Panchkula recorded a maximum of 30.1°C and a minimum of 16.9°C, with 13.5 mm of rain in the preceding 24 hours and none during the daytime reporting period.

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The sky remained overcast in Chandigarh on Monday, while relative humidity continued to be high. At the Chandigarh weather observatory, maximum relative humidity stood at 94 per cent and the minimum at 44 per cent. On Sunday, the corresponding readings were 90 per cent and 63 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) withdrew the thunderstorm, lightning and gusty-wind warning for Monday but retained it for Tuesday to Thursday. The warning covers isolated thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 40–50 kmph; hailstorm is also indicated in the forecast for the period. Fairly widespread rain is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by dry weather on Friday and Saturday.

For the Tricity, the forecast maximum temperatures are 32°C on Tuesday, 31°C on Wednesday, 30°C on Thursday and Friday, and 31°C on Saturday. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 19°C to 21°C over the five days.

The latest readings also showed a sharp recovery in daytime temperatures across Punjab after Sunday’s marked fall. The state’s average maximum rose by 4.4°C but remained 2.4°C below normal. Haryana’s average maximum rose by 1.5°C and was 2.9°C below normal.