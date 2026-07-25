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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh DC constitutes audit committee to oversee solid waste management facilities

Chandigarh DC constitutes audit committee to oversee solid waste management facilities

Committee to identify deficiencies, recommend corrective measures and submit fortnightly audit reports

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:33 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Nishant Kumar Yadav, District Collector, UT Chandigarh, has constituted a Solid Waste Management Audit Committee with immediate effect to conduct monthly audits of operational Solid Waste Management (SWM) facilities and related activities.

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In an order issued on Friday, the District Collector said that, in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court in a Civil Appeal and the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and with a view to ensuring effective implementation of the Rules within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, a Solid Waste Management Audit Committee has been constituted with immediate effect to conduct monthly audits of operational SWM facilities and related activities.

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The Chief Engineer, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, will chair the committee. Its members include the Medical Officer of Health, Municipal Corporation; Executive Engineer (SWM), Municipal Corporation; Executive Engineer (Public Health), Engineering Department; Rhythem Aggarwal, Assistant Environmental Engineer, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC); and Sunil Kumar, Junior Scientific Assistant, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC).

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The committee will undertake monthly audits of all aspects related to solid waste management within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, including, but not limited to, solid waste management infrastructure, source segregation of waste, collection and transportation systems, processing and disposal facilities, management of legacy waste, compliance by bulk waste generators, compliance with the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and any other matter relating to the implementation of the Rules, as may be considered necessary by the committee or assigned by the competent authority.

The committee will identify deficiencies and gaps in implementation, recommend appropriate corrective measures, and submit its fortnightly audit reports to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (South), UT Chandigarh, within the prescribed timeline to facilitate consolidation and onward submission of the monthly report to the District Collector, UT Chandigarh, in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court and the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

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Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has prepared the draft Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, under which it proposes to make it mandatory for all households and establishments to adopt a four-bin waste segregation system, with strict enforcement and challaning.

As per the draft, residents will be required to segregate waste at source using four separate bins—a green bin for wet waste such as kitchen refuse, a blue bin for dry waste including paper, plastic and metal, a black bin for domestic hazardous waste, and a red bin for biomedical and sanitary waste such as used masks, gloves, bandages and expired medicines.

Any household, shopkeeper or establishment found mixing waste or failing to adhere to the prescribed system will face penalties.

The initiative aims to streamline waste collection, enhance recycling efficiency, reduce the burden on landfills, and promote a healthier and more sustainable city.

Anyone who contravenes or fails to comply with any of the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules or these bye-laws shall be liable to a fine.

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