Chandigarh DC reviews pendency, auto-mutation; directs officials to clear 230 cases

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav on Wednesday reviewed the branch-wise pendency, progress under auto-mutation, digital service delivery, record management and the redressal of public grievances.

A total of 230 applications are pending across all branches, with all cases within the prescribed timelines. The Estate Officer directed all branches and officers to dispose of the remaining cases within the stipulated time and expedite those awaiting replies from concerned parties and other departments.

Advertisement

Auto-mutation

Since the facility was introduced on July 7 last year, the Estate Office has received 2,031 deeds. Of the 600 deeds received between May 1 and September 23 this year, 552 have been disposed of — 543 approved and nine rejected — while 33 were returned with objections and 15 are under process.

Advertisement

Digital initiatives

All branches were directed to prepare inventories, label records and shift scanned physical files in a phased manner to ensure their safe preservation, better use of space and easy traceability.

The Estate Officer also reviewed grievances and representations received by the CIA Branch during 2025-26 and 2026-27. Officers were directed to submit action taken reports promptly, dispose of pending cases as per rules and keep applicants informed in a timely manner.