DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh DC reviews pendency, auto-mutation; directs officials to clear 230 cases

Chandigarh DC reviews pendency, auto-mutation; directs officials to clear 230 cases

Nishant Kumar Yadav reviews digital services, record management and grievance redressal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:15 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chandigarh DC Nishant Kumar Yadav chairs a meeting of the Estate Office on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav on Wednesday reviewed the branch-wise pendency, progress under auto-mutation, digital service delivery, record management and the redressal of public grievances.

A total of 230 applications are pending across all branches, with all cases within the prescribed timelines. The Estate Officer directed all branches and officers to dispose of the remaining cases within the stipulated time and expedite those awaiting replies from concerned parties and other departments.

Advertisement

Auto-mutation

Since the facility was introduced on July 7 last year, the Estate Office has received 2,031 deeds. Of the 600 deeds received between May 1 and September 23 this year, 552 have been disposed of — 543 approved and nine rejected — while 33 were returned with objections and 15 are under process.

Advertisement

Digital initiatives

All branches were directed to prepare inventories, label records and shift scanned physical files in a phased manner to ensure their safe preservation, better use of space and easy traceability.

The Estate Officer also reviewed grievances and representations received by the CIA Branch during 2025-26 and 2026-27. Officers were directed to submit action taken reports promptly, dispose of pending cases as per rules and keep applicants informed in a timely manner.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts