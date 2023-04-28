Chandigarh DC tells SDMs to speed up dues’ recovery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer Vinay Pratap Singh has asked the SDMs to expedite the recovery of ground tent, lease amount, rent etc, from defaulters.

In the past few months, the Estate Office had issued notices to the allottees, lessees or tenants who defaulted on payments towards ground rent, lease amount, rent or various other levies pertaining to sites allotted to them.

The proceedings on these cases are pending in the courts of SDMs exercising the powers of Estate Officer.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the SDMs to expedite the recovery proceedings and take stringent action against the defaulters by ordering for resumption or cancellation of sites where payments are not made even after multiple opportunities.