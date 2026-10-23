Chandigarh dealer ordered to pay Rs 10,000 compensation over wrong Honda Activa speedometer

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed M/s Charisma Goldwheels, Hero MotoCorp, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to a city resident for supplying an oversized and incompatible speedometer for his Honda Activa.

The commission has also directed the dealer to refund Rs 1,175 paid for the speedometer, along with interest at 9 per cent per annum.

Advertisement

In a complaint filed before the commission, Mam Chand Saini, a city resident, said he visited the showroom of M/s Charisma Goldwheels, Hero MotoCorp, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on October 22, 2025, to get the damaged speedometer of his Honda Activa replaced.

Advertisement

Relying on the dealer’s technical expertise, he paid Rs 1,175 to order the correct part. However, on October 23, 2025, the speedometer arranged by the dealer was found to be oversized and incompatible with the vehicle. It was handed over to him without installation.

Instead of rectifying the mistake, the dealer demanded an additional Rs 1,175 to order a new speedometer, without refunding the original amount or taking back the incompatible part.

Advertisement

Saini subsequently served a legal notice on the dealer on November 22, 2025, but received no response or redressal. Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, he approached the commission seeking a refund of Rs 1,175 with interest, compensation for mental agony and harassment, and litigation expenses.

After hearing the arguments, the commission observed that the complainant’s evidence established that he had approached the dealer for replacement of the speedometer and paid Rs 1,175 for the purpose. He had also furnished the vehicle’s registration certificate to help identify the appropriate spare part. However, the speedometer arranged by the dealer was incompatible with the vehicle and could not be installed.

The commission said the dealer, being engaged in providing automotive services and arranging spare parts, was expected to exercise reasonable care and diligence in identifying and supplying a part suitable for the vehicle.

It observed that despite the complainant providing the relevant vehicle particulars, the purpose for which the payment was made remained unfulfilled. The dealer also failed to refund the amount or provide satisfactory redressal despite the complainant’s request and service of the legal notice.

The commission noted that the dealer’s failure to appear and contest the complaint left the complainant’s documentary evidence unrebutted. The case, supported by the evidence on record, therefore stood established.

Holding that the dealer had failed to discharge its obligations towards the complainant, the commission said the lapse amounted to deficiency in service.

It further observed that the complainant had been compelled to approach the commission to recover a relatively small amount despite attempting to resolve the matter directly with the dealer. The inconvenience and harassment caused, along with the expenses incurred in pursuing the complaint, warranted compensation and litigation costs.

The commission accordingly directed the dealer to refund Rs 1,175 with interest at 9 per cent per annum and pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment, as well as litigation expenses.