Chandigarh declares restricted holiday on September 15 for Jain Samvatsri festival
Notification issued on directions of UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria
The Chandigarh Administration on Sunday notified September 15 (Tuesday) as a restricted holiday in all government offices, boards, corporations, institutions and industrial establishments under the UT on account of Samvatsari, a key festival of the Jain community.
The notification, issued by the Home Department in partial modification of the Administration’s earlier order of December 30, 2025, declaring public holidays for the calendar year, was issued on the directions of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria.
What is a restricted holiday
Unlike a gazetted public holiday, a restricted holiday is optional — employees may avail it if they wish, subject to prior approval, while offices otherwise continue to function as usual on that day.
About Samvatsari
Samvatsari marks the culmination of Paryushan Parva, the most significant period of the Jain calendar dedicated to reflection, fasting and spiritual purification. On this day, Jains seek forgiveness from family, friends and community members for any deliberate or unintentional wrong committed during the year, traditionally through the phrase “Micchami Dukkadam.” The day is observed as one of atonement and renewal of relationships, central to Jain religious practice.