Chandigarh: Directors of realty firms booked for forgery

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Chandigarh Police has registered a case against directors and partners of several real estate firms for allegedly conspiring to fabricate backdated agreements and records to claim developed land in Bhagatmajra village of Kharar worth around Rs 20 crore.

The FIR was registered on Saturday on a complaint by Vikas Deep Jain of Sonepat, the authorised representative of SPG Realty Mart LLP. Those named include Tushar Aggarwal and Lovkesh, directors of Pearl Real Estate Brokerage Pvt Ltd, and Diwaker Bansal and Ritesh Sehgal, partners of Queenstown Infra Projects LLP and directors of Ambika Realcon Pvt Ltd. Other partners of Queenstown and other persons allegedly involved have also been named in the complaint.

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The accused have been booked under Sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made so far.