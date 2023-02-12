Chandigarh disposes of 2,132 matters

Chandigarh, February 11
A total of 2,132 cases were disposed of during the National Lok Adalat held at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 here today. Fourteen benches headed by serving judicial officers were constituted for the purpose.
Criminal compoundable cases, cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, arbitration matters, municipal matters and traffic challans were taken up and disposed of with the consent of the parties.
In addition to above, many cases involving an amount of Rs 3,96,500 were disposed of by the Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services). Twenty-eight pre-litigative cases involving an amount of Rs 26,65,980 were also disposed of. Besides, 58 cases involving an amount of Rs 4,33,71,592 were settled by three Benches of the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.
