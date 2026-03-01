Chandigarh doctors push for preventive care ahead of Oral Health Day

With World Oral Health Day being marked on March 20, experts called for a decisive shift from “crisis care” to preventive oral health practices.

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The experts from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, (GMCH-32) Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Paras Health Panchkula spoke on the theme “A Happy Mouth is a Happy Life.”

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Dr Arpit Gupta from PGI highlighted the importance of oral health awareness, particularly among expectant mothers. He stressed that common myths such as avoiding brushing during pregnancy need urgent correction. He noted that gum disease, cavities and infections can affect overall health and may even impact pregnancy outcomes.

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Meanwhile, Dr Simran Sethi from GMCH-32 emphasised that oral health was closely linked to overall well-being, pointing out that severe gum disease could raise heart disease risk by up to 20 per cent and worsen conditions like diabetes and arthritis. Dr Diksha Taneja of Paras Health explained that poor oral hygiene contributes to chronic inflammation across the body. She also cautioned against harmful habits such as aggressive brushing, which damages enamel, and acidic trends like apple cider vinegar and excessive fruit juice consumption, which cause silent erosion.

Dr Rajpreet Kaur from GMCH-32 underlined a cultural challenge, where patients often seek dental care only during emergencies. She warned that this trend was particularly risky for younger generations due to high sugar consumption and smoking, which significantly increases the risk of oral cancer.

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Beyond physical health, doctors noted that oral care plays a crucial role in self-confidence and social interaction. “Your smile shapes your confidence, behaviour and overall personality,” Dr Gupta said, adding that many patients report life-changing improvements after dental restoration.