Chandigarh draft conversion policy for Industrial Area in a week

Chandigarh, August 18
In a significant development, the UT Administration announced that it would release a draft policy for the conversion of industrial plots to commercial ones within a week.
Talking to mediapersons after the first meeting of the UT Administrator’s Advisory Council here today, Adviser Dharam Pal said the draft policy was almost ready and it would be released within a week to invite suggestions or objections, if any.
Advisory Council’s key proposals
- Separate bylaws for villages: Council endorsed formulation of separate building bylaws for villages, considering the fact that the existing bylaws were not applicable in rural areas
- Water recharge: Council batted for water recharge wells in parks wherever feasible. Rainwater harvesting systems will also be installed in parks
- Renaming Industrial Area: Council approves the change of Industrial Area’s name to “Chandigarh Industrial and Business Park”.
- New Hospitals in Maloya, Dhanas: Health Committee has confirmed initiation of work on 50-bed hospitals in Maloya and Dhanas
Presiding over the meeting, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit directed the Administration to allow the conversion of plots in the industrial area for business-to-consumer (B2C) activities, which broadly include shops, offices, banks, hotels, restaurants, training institutions, multiplexes, banquet halls etc.
The earlier conversion policy of 2005 was withdrawn on September 18, 2008. Under the previous policy, commercial activity could be started at industrial plots after a payment of fee either by conversion of land use or by fresh construction in accordance with guidelines of the architectural department. The same policy will outline the conditions under which the industrial areas can be transformed into commercial zone.
The meeting witnessed discussion on various important issues. The council, comprising 10 standing committees, covered a range of topics, including urban development, environment, healthcare, law and order, and more.
Mayor Anup Gupta raised the issue providing temporary water connection to residents living outside the Lal Dora, as they already have electricity connection, to which the Administrator urged solution aligned with existing rules.
In relation to the survey of rehabilitation colonies conducted by the Chandigarh Estate Office, Purohit assured that residents would not be displaced or evicted subsequent to the survey.
The Mayor said the survey was meant to gather information about the residents in such colonies so that after the survey, if needed, a new policy could be formulated.
