DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh draft electoral roll to be out today

Chandigarh draft electoral roll to be out today

article_Author
Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:28 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. ANI
Advertisement

The UT Administration will publish the draft electoral roll of the enumeration phase under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) tomorrow.

Advertisement

The enumeration phase was conducted from June 15 to July 14. As per the schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on July 21 with July 1 as the qualifying date. It includes the names of electors who submitted their enumeration forms during the house-to-house visits by booth-level officers (BLOs).

Advertisement

Citizens whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll may submit claims for inclusion of their names in the Electoral Roll, along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents, during the claims and objections period from July 21 to August 20.

Advertisement

Young citizens who attained the age of 18 on or before July 1 are also eligible to apply for enrolment by submitting Form 6 along with the prescribed declaration.

Electors seeking correction of entry in the Electoral Roll, replacement of Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or change of address may submit Form 8 either online through the ECINET mobile app, ECINET portal or offline through the BLO concerned.

Advertisement

Citizens requiring any assistance may contact the Voter Helpline Number 1950 or avail the “Book a Call Request with BLO” facility available on the ECINET mobile app.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts