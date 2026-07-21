Chandigarh draft electoral roll to be out today

The UT Administration will publish the draft electoral roll of the enumeration phase under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) tomorrow.

Advertisement

The enumeration phase was conducted from June 15 to July 14. As per the schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on July 21 with July 1 as the qualifying date. It includes the names of electors who submitted their enumeration forms during the house-to-house visits by booth-level officers (BLOs).

Advertisement

Citizens whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll may submit claims for inclusion of their names in the Electoral Roll, along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents, during the claims and objections period from July 21 to August 20.

Advertisement

Young citizens who attained the age of 18 on or before July 1 are also eligible to apply for enrolment by submitting Form 6 along with the prescribed declaration.

Electors seeking correction of entry in the Electoral Roll, replacement of Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or change of address may submit Form 8 either online through the ECINET mobile app, ECINET portal or offline through the BLO concerned.

Advertisement

Citizens requiring any assistance may contact the Voter Helpline Number 1950 or avail the “Book a Call Request with BLO” facility available on the ECINET mobile app.