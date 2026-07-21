Chandigarh draft electoral rolls published, over 60,000 names deleted

As many as 66,147 voters have been deleted from the draft electoral rolls of the union territory of Chandigarh, which were released on Tuesday, though the voters will get a month, starting July 21 till August 20, to file their claims and objections.

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According to the draft electoral rolls released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for Chandigarh, where house-to-house enumeration was held between June 15 and July 14, out of 5,16,427 voters who existed before the enumeration process, enumeration forms of 4,50,427 voters were collected and digitised.

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The forms of 66,147 voters remained uncollected, ECI sources said. They further added that the uncollected forms correspond to electors reported as permanently shifted, absent, dead, duplicate or otherwise untraceable during the enumeration exercise.

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The final status of these electors will be determined following scrutiny by the concerned Election Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant EROs, and "genuine electors among them may be added back to the electoral roll during the claims and objections period, which will run from July 21 till August 20".

Out of the 66,147 voters whose names have been removed from the draft rolls, 43,725 voters are said to have permanently shifted, 12,568 voters were found to be absent, 3,535 were recorded as having died, and 2,590 were found to be duplicate. As many as 3,729 voters were found to be otherwise untraceable.