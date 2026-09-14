Chandigarh: Draw for licences to sell green crackers today

In view of the coming Diwali festival, the UT Administration will hold a draw of lots tomorrow for the issuance of temporary licences for the sale of green crackers certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI). The Administration had invited online applications for the temporary licences from September 7 to 12. The draw will be held at 4 pm on Monday at Bal Bhawan, Sector 23.

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