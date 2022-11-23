Chandigarh: Driver booked for giving drugs to employer's minor son

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

The UT police have booked a driver employed with a Sector-19 resident for allegedly giving his minor son drugs, blackmailing and extorting money from him. It is alleged the accused also stole Rs 8 lakh in cash from the car.

In a complaint to the police, the resident alleged his driver Nahar Singh Yadav, a resident of Parch village in Mohali district, blackmailed his 13-year-old son by giving him drugs and alcohol.

The complainant alleged that his driver, who had been working for him for the past 15 years, misused their credit cards and stole his wife’s jewellery over the past four years. The value of the stolen jewellery and money was pegged at over Rs 20 lakh.

Acting on the complaint, a case under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc. with intent to commit an offence), 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 384 (extortion) of the IPC, and 77 (penalty for giving intoxicating liquor or narcotic drug or psychotropic substance to a child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act has been registered at the Sector 19 police station.