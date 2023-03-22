Chandigarh: Drug peddler held with ganja

Chandigarh: A drug peddler has been arrested by the UT police for possessing ganja. According to the police, Mewa Ram, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, was nabbed with 1.700 kg ganja from Sector 22. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS
Haryana resident duped of Rs 23L
Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a city resident for duping a Haryana resident of Rs 23 lakh. Complainant Darshan Lal, a resident of Karnal district, claimed Sector 48 resident Ankit Singh duped him of Rs 23 lakh on the pretext of sending his son to Canada. A case of cheating has been registered at the Sector 49 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS
Boxing tourney from March 30
Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association will organise the 36th Sub-Junior Boys and 17th Sub-Junior Girls Chandigarh State Boxing Championships from March 30 to 31. The championship will be organised for the boxers born between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2010, in various weight categories. Aspirants carrying necessary documents can report at the boxing hall of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, March 30. The weighing-in will be held from 7am to 9 am. TNS
Vishnu awarded Hall of Honour
Chandigarh: Vishnu Kumar Sharma has been honoured with the Hall of Honour Award in the National Pioneer of Taekwondo Category organised by the World Taekwondo Organisation in Kolkata. As many as 56 persons from different parts of the nation were awarded.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 'hostile' neighbours
The report of the panel was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesd...