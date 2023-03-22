Chandigarh: Drug peddler held with ganja

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A drug peddler has been arrested by the UT police for possessing ganja. According to the police, Mewa Ram, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, was nabbed with 1.700 kg ganja from Sector 22. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Haryana resident duped of Rs 23L

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a city resident for duping a Haryana resident of Rs 23 lakh. Complainant Darshan Lal, a resident of Karnal district, claimed Sector 48 resident Ankit Singh duped him of Rs 23 lakh on the pretext of sending his son to Canada. A case of cheating has been registered at the Sector 49 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Boxing tourney from March 30

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association will organise the 36th Sub-Junior Boys and 17th Sub-Junior Girls Chandigarh State Boxing Championships from March 30 to 31. The championship will be organised for the boxers born between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2010, in various weight categories. Aspirants carrying necessary documents can report at the boxing hall of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, March 30. The weighing-in will be held from 7am to 9 am. TNS

Vishnu awarded Hall of Honour

Chandigarh: Vishnu Kumar Sharma has been honoured with the Hall of Honour Award in the National Pioneer of Taekwondo Category organised by the World Taekwondo Organisation in Kolkata. As many as 56 persons from different parts of the nation were awarded.