Chandigarh duo Akshay Sharma, Ajeetesh Sandhu set for Chennai Open 2026

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma and Ajeetesh Sandhu will feature in the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI) Chennai Open 2026, at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course from September 8 to 11.

The tournament will also feature some of the top Indian professionals such as Saptak Talwar, defending champion N Thangaraja of Sri Lanka, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Khalin Joshi, Rashid Khan and Honey Baisoya.

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Besides Sri Lankan N Thangaraja, the prominent foreign players in the field include Sri Lankan Mithun Perera, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Thailand’s Tanapat Pichaikool, Japan’s Koichiro Ishika and Taiga Tanaka, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Uganda’s Joshua Seale, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Americans Koichiro Sato and Dominic Piccirillo and Ireland’s Declan Kenny.

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Chennai-based professionals, S Prasanth, S John Royan, Ilayaraja C and C Arul have been also listed in the draw. “Chennai has a strong golfing culture. The city has consistently provided an excellent platform for our players to showcase their skills. With the season entering an exciting phase, several new champions emerging and the Race to DP World India Championship gathering momentum, we look forward to another highly competitive week,” said Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI.

This competition will also determine the top-24 players from the DP World PGTI Order of Merit who will earn their spots at the season-ending DP World India Championship.

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Meanwhile, the Pro-Am event was won by the team led by Thai professional Tanapat Pichaikool. The winning team had a net score of 53.1 and consisted of amateurs Kaushik, Vikram and Nirav Hariharan.