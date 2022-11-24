Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 23

Buoyed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA) appreciation of city’s pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) is going to showcase its elaborate network to delegates from as many as 92 cities next month.

The ministry has asked the CSCL to hold a two-day workshop on December 19 and 20 for the delegates on behalf of the Smart Cities Mission of the MoHUA.

“Delegates from 92 cities will participate in the workshop. Several cities will give presentations. However, Chandigarh will showcase the pedestrian and bicycling infrastructure. We will also unveil our cycling policy. The public bicycle-sharing (PBS) project will be at the centre stage,” says Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner.

At present, a total of 2,500 bicycles are being provided at 310 docking stations across the city. As many as 1,250 more e-bikes will be added to 155 new docking stations soon under the third phase of the PBS project.

The launch of the third phase has been delayed by over six months. Hyderabad-based Smart Bike Tech Private Limited, which is implementing the project here, has raised concerns over large-scale vandalism of bicycles and financial sustainability of the project, thereby pushing back the launch.

Though the city boasts of a wide network of cycle tracks with dedicated street lights, at some places, the tracks are not in good shape. Recently, 52 kms of cycle tracks were found damaged during a survey.

Recarpeting of more than 17-km stretch has been completed and work on the remaining section is likely to be finished within a month. The repair work is being carried out at a cost of Rs 3.8 crore.

Promoting pedalling

210 km Track length

2,500 e-bicycles in UT

310 Docking stations

1,250 e-bikes*

155 Docking stations*

(* to be added)